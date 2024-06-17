Anti-Israel Vandals Release Video Of Themselves Breaking Into Military Factory, Sabotaging Equipment

Palestine Action, an anti-Israel United Kingdom-based network, posted a video Sunday that shows their members breaking into a military factory and sabotaging equipment.

The group claimed that their activists “through 3 security fences to get inside Elbit’s ‘highly secure’ compound and break into Kent’s Israeli weapons factory” and that the equipment they vandalized and sabotaged were “used to arm the Gaza genocide” in a tweet. (RELATED: ‘Call It Mutual Aid’: Pro-Palestine Group Claims They Set Fire On College Campus As ‘Retaliation’)

BREAKING: Actionists cut through 3 security fences to get inside Elbit’s ‘highly secure’ compound and break into Kent’s Israeli weapons factory. Once inside, they begun dismantling machinery, technology and parts used to arm the Gaza genocide. pic.twitter.com/5yyQXJYbiA — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) June 16, 2024

The video shows vandals dressed in red going through a window of broken glass, and damaging the factory.

“Where they make all the tech…for Israel to target the Palestinians. Well, we are not having it tonight,” a female vandal could be heard shouting in the video.

The Kent police arrested seven suspects at the factory on the charge of aggravated burglary, the BBC reported Monday. The factory turned out to be owned by Instro Precision, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems, according to the outlet. Elbit Systems is an Israeli defense company, according to the company’s website.

“This facility is designed to meet the requirements of the UK armed forces and in particular support the British Army with a range of state-of-the-art electro optics and night vision systems. It is highly irresponsible to sabotage this work, particularly during a period of global instability,” a spokesperson for Instro Precision told the BBC.

The company vowed to cooperate with authorities to ensure that those who threatened “the safety of our staff or their important work” would be prosecuted, the outlet reported.