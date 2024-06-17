PICKUP: What The Hell Was Lindsey Graham Thinking With His Hunter Biden Comments?

As his client awaited trial for lying on a federal background check form while buying a gun, Hunter Biden’s lawyer claimed that, “Based on the facts and the law, if Hunter’s last name was anything other than Biden, the charges in Delaware…would not have been brought.”

While Hunter’s lawyer’s statement seemed like the perfect setup for Republicans to push back against an obvious Biden campaign talking point, some chose a different path.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, in remarks to HuffPost, remarkably agreed.

“I don’t think the average American would have been charged with the gun thing, I don’t see any good coming from that,” he told the outlet, which published his comment in a June 3 article.

Republicans aren’t known as the stupid party for no reason.

Why is he even talking to HuffPost? Republicans need to realize the press is just the propaganda arm of the Democrats and all speaking to them does is, as Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist puts it, “prop up this corrupt press.”

“[Republicans] treat [the mainstream media] as if they are reasonable, instead of as their primary political opponent,” Hemingway explained back in 2022. And she’s right. Conservatives should only speak to conservative outlets and allow opposition media to wilt away. Instead, Graham went straight to the opposition media and gave them a ready made talking point.

You can picture the commercials now — the president telling the American people that the Department of Justice is so independent of him that they even prosecuted his own son. In fact, if anything, the system is biased against Biden. Cut to Lindsey Graham saying that no other American would have faced Hunter’s gun charges.

It even sets up the perfect argument for the president to pardon Hunter. After all, if no one else would be charged then a miscarriage of justice has occurred.

Republicans need to go on the offensive on this issue because Democrats are already using it to undermine the argument argument that former President Donald Trump is the victim of a weaponized justice system.

To start, Republicans need to point out that the only reason these charges were brought is because Hunter, while addicted to drugs, abandoned his laptop at a repair shop. The laptop turned into the motherlode of evidence of all of his various felonies. The reason most Americans don’t face these charges is because they dont drop a bag of evidence at law enforcement’s door.

Republicans should also note that hundreds of these gun cases are brought each year. Contrast that with Donald Trump’s civil fraud case, which even liberal legal experts admit is based on a novel, far-fetched legal theory.

Next, they need to remind the American people that the Biden DOJ attempted to run the clock out on the statute of limitations on all of Hunter’s crimes, that IRS whistleblowers alerted Congress to this and that Hunter was offered a plea deal with no jail time and immunity for any future charges. Only when a judge threw out the unprecedented deal was Hunter forced to go to trial.

Republicans should show the American people the hypocrisy of the left — they demand universal background checks on gun purchases and the closure of the so-called gun show loophole, then turn around and argue that a crackhead’s Second Amendment rights have been violated.

The point is to stay on offense when it comes to what will probably be the most important campaign issue: whether Trump is a target of Democratic lawfare.

And if we’re going to do that, then for the love of God, keep Lindsey Graham away from any and all microphones.

Robert is a constitutional conservative from Massachusetts. He has been writing about media bias and conservative politics for over 10 years.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.