Post Malone Just Tattooed A Phallic Image On A Very Famous Person’s Face

Post Malone tattooed a penis onto Steve-O’s face and there’s a video that shows the entire experience.

This is Steve-O’s first face tattoo ever and he bravely laid down while Malone, who is known for the numerous tattoos he has all over his body, including his face, went to work with the ink. The video showed Steve-O grimacing and squirming in obvious pain as he underwent the painful face-tattooing process with the camera rolling. The clip was recorded June 14, a day after Steve-O celebrated his 50th birthday, and shared by TMZ June 17.

Malone went to work on the face-ink quite casually, while backstage at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, according to TMZ.

The famous singer leaned over Steve-O and asked “Are you nervous? First time …”

“A little bit, yeah,” Steve-O said, and with that, Malone went right to work.

Malone kept joking around while the wildly phallic face tattoo was inked on.

“I’m gonna start with the part closest to your eye!” he declared.

Steve-O played right into the situation by quipping, “I would say start with the balls.”

Malone applied some ink and then admired his own success.

“Oh you ok? Now you’re stylin’ boy, you’re stylin’!” he said, as he complimented his facial penis drawing.

Steve-O showed off his new, completed tattoo, then explained to fans what the heck he was doing this for.

“Let me tell you why I got it,” Steve-O said. “It’s to see how long before I’d tap out and get it lasered off. I’m determined to make it at least through my whole next tour which starts this Friday, and it’s the craziest show I’ve ever put together because it actually explores what I have to do with my art to cross the line and I’ll have you know I’m crossing the hell out of it!”

He then gave himself a shameless plug. (RELATED: Jelly Roll Admits To Regretting One Very Interesting Tattoo)

“So make sure you catch me on tour – get a load of this … ” as he leaned into the camera to give fans a crystal clear view of the penis inked on his face.

“And all my tour dates and tickets are at steveo.com ya dude, come see this in person,” he said, as he pointed to his tattoo.