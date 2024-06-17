Triple Threat Tag Team Match Breaks Out On Ohio Golf Course, And My Oh My, What An Idiotic Show

Get your popcorn ready for this entertaining ignorance!

The internet is talking about this fight video, and quite frankly, I don’t blame ’em. According to net-goers, this brawl popped off during Father’s Day at Raccoon Hill Golf Club in Kent, Ohio, which GolfPass has ranked as a four-star course. (RELATED: Golf Channel’s Johnson Wagner Has Glorious Moment With Bryson DeChambeau By Recreating His US Open-Winning Shot)

Nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet, but Reddit users are on the case, with one saying:

“I’ve played this course about 15 times. It’s called Raccoon Hill, not Raccoon Run. Never again. They let 6-somes and sometimes 8-somes play. People get furious because on a hot day, like today. You pull up to 4 carts on the tee box, and they’re all together. Waiting to hit until the next group is off the green on a par 5.”

Oh, but it gets even better.

“You complain to the Rangers, and they don’t do s**t. It’s all about packing the course for maximum profit. They do make a pretty mean glizzie, though. Split-top hot dog bun. And they have that hoagie relish. But otherwise, f these clowns. Course is gimmicky too.”

WATCH:

⛳️ Father’s Day fight on the golf course 😵 🥊 😲 “What the f—k is going on here? A full f—king brawl” pic.twitter.com/eYNnXkO6g4 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 17, 2024

This is one of those fights that you hope you see one day when you’re out on the golf course.

Don’t get me wrong, all of these people look foolish here, but man, was this a sight to see!