Kansas AG Kris Kobach Sues Pfizer Alleging Covid Vaccine Misinformation

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing Pfizer, alleging the pharma giant misled the public about vaccine risks associated with myocarditis, pregnancy and other factors, he announced in a Monday press conference.

The state is filing a civil suit against Pfizer under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act “for misleading and deceptive statements made in marketing its Covid-19 vaccine,” Kobach said in a Monday press conference.

BREAKING: Kansas Attorney General sues Pfizer for “misleading Kansans on COVID vaccine.” The announcement alleges Pfizer mislead Kansans on vaccine risks, such as with pregnant women and myocarditis, and that Pfizer claimed the vaccines protected against COVID variants when data… pic.twitter.com/RjNDTGrwg5 — Jason Blair (@JasonBlairNTD) June 17, 2024

Kobach’s complaint alleges Pfizer marketed its vaccine as safe “even though it knew its COVID-19

vaccine was connected to serious adverse events, including myocarditis and pericarditis, failed

pregnancies, and death.”

The complaint also claims Pfizer said the vaccine would stop spread of the Covid virus “even

though it knew it never studied the effect of its vaccine on transmission of COVID-19.”

Furthermore, Kobach alleges the company engaged in and encouraged social media censorship of claims that questioned their vaccine. (RELATED: Pentagon Allegedly Targeted China’s Covid Vaccine With Clandestine Anti-Vax Psy-Op)

Pfizer possessed data which revealed significant safety concerns with their Covid-19 vaccines in 2021 when they made statements claiming the vaccine was safe, Kobach’s complaint alleges.

“Contrary to its representations, Pfizer has willfully concealed, suppressed, and omitted safety and efficacy data relating to its COVID-19 vaccine,” the complaint alleged, citing confidentiality agreements the company got governments to sign.

Kobach asked the court to penalize Pfizer up to $20,000 per violation of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, according to the complaint.