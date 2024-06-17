Secret Service Agent Robbed At Gunpoint During Biden’s Trip To California

A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend during President Joe Biden’s trip to California, authorities confirmed.

In a press release posted Monday from the Tustin Police Department, officials confirmed that a U.S. Secret Service member had his bag stolen at gunpoint on June 15. While the service member’s identity was not revealed, authorities stated that around 9:36 p.m. officers responded to a report of an alleged robbery near a residential community in Orange County.

After their arrival on the scene, officers discovered the victim was part of Biden’s Secret Service detail and there’d been a shootout with the suspect. (RELATED: Fmr Secret Service Agent Says Agency Whistleblowers Are ‘Raising The Alarms’ After Alleged Petition Circulates)

“The suspect(s) were not located and it is unknown at this time whether the suspect(s) were injured as a result of the incident. Officers have located some of the victim’s belongings in the area and the incident is still being investigated. There is no known threat to the public,” the press release stated.

Over the weekend, Biden was in Los Angeles for a fundraiser at the Peacock Theater on Saturday evening, returning to his hotel shortly before 9 p.m., according to Scripps News.

“A member of the U.S. Secret Service was the victim of an armed robbery in Tustin, California late Saturday when returning from a work assignment. The employee discharged their service weapon during the incident but unknown if the assailants were struck. We are thankful that the employee did not sustain any injuries,” Secret Service Director of Communications Anthony Guglielmi told the outlet.

Tustin authorities released an image of the suspects vehicle, describing it as a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35, the press release stated. As the investigation is ongoing, officials have asked the public’s help in “identifying the subject(s) involved.”