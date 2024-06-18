Security Cam Footage Shows Armed Robbers Pistol Whip Worker During Alleged Supermarket Robbery

Security cam footage shows armed robbers pistol whip a worker in a Florida supermarket Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:00 a.m. at Mercy Supermarket in Miami, Florida, according to Local 10 News.

In security footage obtained by Local 10 News, the store worker appears to be mopping the floor when two armed, masked men run into the store. The alleged robbers can be seen cornering the worker in the back by the register.

One man appears to hold a gun to the clerk’s head as he drops to the ground. The other alleged robber pushes past the worker, attempting to open the register. He can be seen grabbing money out of the register while the other alleged robber pistol whips the worker, continuing to hold a gun to his head.

The alleged robber then appears to rummage through the worker’s pockets, still holding him at gunpoint. The second alleged robber can be seen holding lottery tickets as the video ends. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Thieves Beat Up Security Guard, Hold Store-Owner At Gunpoint In Armed Robbery).

One of the masked individuals allegedly filled a box with items from the store, Local 10 News reported, citing officials. The two men left the store with cash and lottery tickets, but the total amount remains unclear, the outlet noted.

The worker was taken to a local hospital as a precaution but was reportedly alert when speaking with authorities following the incident, according to the outlet.

Another store clerk, who wasn’t there at the time of the incident, told Local 10 he feels “lucky” to have not been there.

“I’m very upset about this incident, but I feel lucky that I wasn’t there,” he told the outlet.

The anonymous clerk told Local 10 that the worker who was injured during this incident had been in a similar incident and held at gunpoint in the past.

The condition of the worker is unknown, the outlet reported.