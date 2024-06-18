Boston Celtics Win Record-Breaking 18th NBA Championship After Utter Thrashing Of The Mavericks

The Larry O’Brien once again belongs to Beantown!

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was absolute lights out Monday night, nearly recording a triple-double with a stat line of 31 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds. His counterpart, NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, had flashy numbers himself — 21 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

The dominant performances from both Tatum and Brown led the Celtics to a 106-88 thrashing of a victory in Game 5, which also clinched the record-breaking 18th NBA championship for the C’s. And to make it even sweeter, the dub came on the 16th anniversary of the team winning their 17th title, which also happened in TD Garden. (RELATED: JJ Redick To ‘Formally Interview’ With Lakers For Head Coaching Vacancy: REPORT)

Heading into the game, the Celtics and their iconic rival Los Angeles Lakers were tied for the most NBA championships in history at 17, but the win now puts Boston in sole possession of first-place for the most titles all-time.

The Boston Celtics: Your 2023-24 NBA champions.

2024 WORLD CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/31HoRn2LOd — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 18, 2024

Congratulations to the Celtics! And just like that, Boston is once again a city of champions!

Hell, don’t ask me, just ask legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady … you know, the seven-time Super Bowl winner:

Another one in Boston ☘️ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 18, 2024

And now that Boston got their championship in the NBA, it’s time for South Florida to do their thing in the NHL.

And I’m, of course, talking about my Florida Panthers being up 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Finals over the Edmonton Oilers.

It’s our turn for the ring!

Back home and back to work 😤 pic.twitter.com/q1PkDEHYTj — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 17, 2024

LET’S GO CATS! LET’S GO CATS! LET’S GO CATS!