Celtics’ Brad Stevens Is Truly Built On Some Other Ish, And It’s Absolutely Incredible To Witness

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 27: President of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics Brad Stevens hugs Tracy Wilhelmy Stevens after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Brad Stevens … a friggin’ icon.

Head of basketball operations Brad Stevens and his Boston Celtics won the NBA championship Monday night, clinching the 18th overall in the franchise’s history.

And how did they celebrate?

By getting prepared for the NBA Draft next week … no, I’m not kidding. (RELATED: He’s Baaaccckkk! Dick Vitale Announces He’s Cancer-Free And Is Returning To ESPN This Fall)

Boston‘s front office held a pre-draft workout Tuesday at Amerbach Center with six prospects, according to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

“Almost the entire front office is there, and some of them have not slept at all,” tweeted Himmelsbach.

The workout came just hours following the C’s blasting the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The victory gave the team title No. 18, which put them over the Los Angeles Lakers for the most all-time in the history of the league.

Is it me, or is this Boston Celtics team really, really likable?

As a Miami Heat fan, I normally hate the C’s, but you have head coach Joe Mazzulla out here being a soldier of Christ:

And here we are with Brad Stevens being a complete modern-day NBA gangsta … I can’t help but like this team, so much swag.