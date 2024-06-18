Celtics’ Brad Stevens Is Truly Built On Some Other Ish, And It’s Absolutely Incredible To Witness

Brad Stevens … a friggin’ icon.

Head of basketball operations Brad Stevens and his Boston Celtics won the NBA championship Monday night, clinching the 18th overall in the franchise’s history.

And how did they celebrate?

By getting prepared for the NBA Draft next week … no, I’m not kidding. (RELATED: He’s Baaaccckkk! Dick Vitale Announces He’s Cancer-Free And Is Returning To ESPN This Fall)

Boston‘s front office held a pre-draft workout Tuesday at Amerbach Center with six prospects, according to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

“Almost the entire front office is there, and some of them have not slept at all,” tweeted Himmelsbach.

The workout came just hours following the C’s blasting the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The victory gave the team title No. 18, which put them over the Los Angeles Lakers for the most all-time in the history of the league.

Was told the Celtics are preparing to host a 6-player draft workout at the Auerbach Center.

Brad Stevens: “We will enjoy tonight. But…that draft workout tomorrow…that should be fun.” — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 18, 2024

Is it me, or is this Boston Celtics team really, really likable?

As a Miami Heat fan, I normally hate the C’s, but you have head coach Joe Mazzulla out here being a soldier of Christ:

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazulla wearing a powerful shirt after winning the NBA Finals: “But first… let me thank God.” pic.twitter.com/TwICpZYCpr — The Walk Pod (@TheWalkPod) June 18, 2024

And here we are with Brad Stevens being a complete modern-day NBA gangsta … I can’t help but like this team, so much swag.