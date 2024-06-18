‘But First Let Me Thank God’: Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Sports Powerful Shirt After Winning NBA Championship

How can you not like Joe Mazzulla after this?

Shortly after winning the NBA championship Monday night, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was wearing a shirt that read, “But First Let Me Thank God,” while celebrating with his players.

Speaking about his Christian faith on a consistent basis, Mazzulla did it once again after winning the 18th title in Celtics franchise history. After demolishing the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5, 106-88, Mazzulla quickly issued praise to God. And he did it in a powerful way. (RELATED: Boston Celtics Win Record-Breaking 18th NBA Championship After Utter Thrashing Of The Mavericks)

Throughout the contest, the 35-year-old was seen wearing a black crewneck, and from the looks of it, seemed ready to sport his “But First Let Me Thank God” shirt as it appeared to be underneath.

And yes, it’s as glorious as it sounds.

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazulla wearing a powerful shirt after winning the NBA Finals: “But first… let me thank God.” pic.twitter.com/TwICpZYCpr — The Walk Pod (@TheWalkPod) June 18, 2024

Seriously, how can you not like this guy?

He already had me with this:

Now he wants to throw this shirt out there? (That I totally need to get, by the way)

I’m a Miami Heat fan. Normally it would go against my nature to say anything positive about the Boston Celtics, but with Christ being the top priority, consider me a fan of Joe Mazzulla.

This dude is just too cool.