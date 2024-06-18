‘That’s A Trump Pour’: US Open-Winning Superstar Celebrates With Eric Trump In Epic Fashion

U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau celebrated his victory Monday with Eric Trump in epic fashion at the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester, New York.

DeChambeau won his second U.S. Open championship Sunday at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. To celebrate, DeChambeau chugged a drink from a trophy bestowed upon him by Eric Trump, video shows.

DeChambeau poured wine from a giant bottle into the trophy, held by Eric Trump. The presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee’s son grinned as the golfer continued to fill the trophy as an amused crowd watched.

“Now that’s a full trophy, ladies and gentlemen! That’s a Trump pour!” Eric Trump proclaimed, holding up a trophy seemingly filled with an alcoholic beverage.

“Let’s go! Let’s go!” someone was heard shouting as Eric Trump handed DeChambeau the trophy.

The video shows a crowd of people standing behind DeChambeau as he lifts the trophy to his lips. Cheers erupted from the audience as soon as the golfer took sips from the trophy.

“That a boy!” someone can be heard saying as DeChambeau appeared to stop drinking.

Later in the night, DeChambeau hit several neon-colored, lit-up golf balls while he was a “little drunk.”

Eric Trump posted photos of himself with DeChambeau on his Instagram account Monday. One photo shows the golfer smiling beside Eric Trump from a side angle. Another photo shows DeChambeau posing with the former first son and his wife, Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump. (RELATED: ‘We Don’t Want All This Marketing’: Jake Paul Tells Fox News Biden, Democrats ‘Can’t Fool’ Young Americans)

The Trumps are known for their appreciation of golf. As Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, Eric Trump “actively spearheads the rapid growth of Trump Golf,” according to The Trump Organization’s official website.

🚨💣🏆 #WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau is hitting BOMBS into the darkness with glow balls alongside the U.S. Open Trophy! (via larry_glick1/IG) pic.twitter.com/j056ezM1Ti — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 18, 2024

DeChambeau previously golfed with Trump. The Republican candidate and DeChambeau gave each other a fist bump after Trump hit a golf ball, video posted on DeChambeau’s TikTok account shows.