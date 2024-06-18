Editorial

Moneypuck!: Carolina Hurricanes Make Eric Tulsky Permanent General Manager, And It’s Quite The Interesting Choice

RALEIGH, NC - JUNE 07: A general view the Carolina Hurricanes logo projected onto the ice during game two of the 2006 NHL Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and the Carolina Hurricanes on June 7, 2006 at the RBC Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Carolina is on that Ivy League swag!

The Carolina Hurricanes have decided to promote their interim general manager Eric Tulsky to permanent status.

Carolina’s decision, which they announced Tuesday, comes after Don Waddell resigned on May 24, then went on to join the Columbus Blue Jackets as their general manager. (RELATED: Netherlands Manager Ronald Koeman Caught On Video Eating Boogers At Euro 2024)

Previously, Tulsky put in his time as an analyst, analytics manager and assistant GM, working his way up the Hurricanes organization. Now, he’s tasked with switching up a roster that has clinched six straight playoff appearances but has been unable to make it to the Stanley Cup Final.

“Eric is ready for this opportunity,” said owner Tom Dundon in an official statement. “He has a proven history of managing people and overseeing operations both outside of hockey and over the last decade with the Hurricanes.”

And here’s where this move gets interesting … Tulsky is smart, and I mean really, really, really …. reeeaaalllyyy …. smart.

Check this out:

Harvard. U.C. Berkeley. Nanotechnology. DNA sequencing. Solar energy. What hasn’t this guy done?

It’s quite clear that the Hurricanes are going for a sophisticated analytics strategy here, and quite frankly I like it!

Can’t wait for the movie about Tulsky. Call it “Moneypuck,” I guess.