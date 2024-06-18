‘Oh My’: CNN’s Harry Enten Says Americans Becoming More ‘Hawkish’ On Illegal Immigration Benefits Trump

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said on Tuesday that Americans increasingly opposing illegal immigration benefits former President Donald Trump while hurting President Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

Over 60% of Americans approve deporting “all” illegal immigrants from the U.S., including most men, women, independents, conservatives, moderates, Republicans, individuals with a four-year college degree, those without a college education and people over 30, according to a recent CBS/YouGov poll. Enten on “CNN News Central” said the poll indicates Americans have “more hawkish views on illegal immigration” than they did in previous elections, which makes Trump the “beneficiary” in 2024. (RELATED: Illegal Immigrant ‘Gotaways’ Near Two Million Under Biden Admin)

“I’m a big fan of timelines, of chronology and how things can change over time,” Enten said. “And this says a lot. Favor deporting all living in the U.S. illegally. Now, I should note that the 2024 question specified undocumented immigrants specifically, but still, the timeline here, oh my goodness gracious. In 2016, it was just 40% who favored deporting all living in the U.S. illegally. Look at where we are in 2024: 62% in a recent CBS News/YouGov poll.”

Over 50% of Hispanic Americans also support deporting “all” illegal immigrants, according to the poll.

“So what we’re seeing is much more hawkish views on illegal immigration in the American public at large and perhaps not surprisingly, look at this question which compares 2020 and 2024 at this point. All right. Biden versus Trump on immigration, August of 2020. Look at this. Biden was favored by seven points on immigration.”

“Look at where we are in May of 2024: Donald Trump is favored by 11 points. So what we’re seeing is those more hawkish views on illegal immigration translating when American voters are looking at Biden versus Trump on the issue of immigration, with Trump being the beneficiary,” the data reporter concluded.

CNN host Jim Acosta and commentator Scott Jennings on Tuesday fact-checked Democratic strategist Maria Cardona with the poll when she claimed Hispanics do not support mass deportation.

“Maria, it is absolutely true. When we get off the air and you Google it, you’re going to be embarrassed, but it’s absolutely true,” Jennings told Cardona, with Acosta citing the poll and showing a corresponding graphic on the screen.

There have been at least six million southern border encounters during Biden’s presidency and his recently enacted executive order on asylum does not appear to have impacted the pace of illegal immigration so far, according to sector reports, internal data and local officials, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

