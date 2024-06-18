Dad Takes Action After Allegedly Finding Rideshare Driver Sexually Assaulting Daughter, Authorities Say

A father stopped a rideshare driver who allegedly attempted to sexually assault his daughter at Nisqually River in Washington state Saturday morning, according to local authorities.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene in response to reports about a weapons violation, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said in a press release. One of the officers found out that a person had fled the area in his vehicle.

After catching up with 58-year-old Ahmed Ali, the deputies saw that he had sustained injuries. The authorities later discovered two shell casings in the same area as the reported weapons violation, according to the press release. (RELATED: Illegal Uber Driver Charged With Raping Four Women)

At that point, two detectives were brought in on the case and discovered that the rideshare driver was transporting an intoxicated female. Her father said he came upon the scene and found the driver allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter. An altercation ensued and shots were fired.

The rideshare driver was not hit by any of the shots, but the father told the authorities that he “beat up the driver a little bit” and fired his weapon, according to The Olympian.

Probable cause documents show that the father and other family members stopped the sexual assault by attacking the rideshare driver, according to a Fox 13 Seattle report. Ali allegedly picked up the woman from a bar because she was too intoxicated to drive herself home. He is accused of manipulating the Uber app to make it appear as if he dropped her off before taking her to a secluded area and raped her, the report explains.

After becoming worried about his daughter, the father tracked her location on his phone and found her naked in the back seat of the vehicle. Upon his arrival, Ali allegedly tried to get back into the front seat while pulling up his pannts, according to Fox 13 Seattle. The victim’s family allegedly beat Ali.

The father “potentially could face some charges” related to the incident, Lt. Mike Brooks told the Daily Caller.

“Once the investigation’s done, it’ll be sent to the prosecutor for them to review it, but there’s no plans to arrest him or anything like that.”

The rideshare driver was taken to a nearby hospital and later arrested for rape in the 2nd degree and kidnapping in the first degree, according to the press release.