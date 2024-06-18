Democrats Are ‘Downplaying’ Illegal Immigrants Voting In US Elections, Daily Caller Reporter Reagan Reese Warns

Democrats are downplaying the issue of illegal immigrants voting in U.S. elections amid concerns about election integrity, Daily Caller White House correspondent Reagan Reese warned Monday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and former President Donald Trump discussed drafting legislation to require documentation of proof of citizenship in order to register to vote during an April meeting amid widespread concerns of illegal voting ahead of the 2024 election, NBC News reported. Democrats and the legacy media have simultaneously rushed to point out the rarity and illegality of non-citizens registering to vote.

“What was really interesting was that the political, the legacy media, Politico and Democrats became hyper focused on the fact that there is not widespread actual voting by illegals in federal elections and tried to downplay the concerns of Speaker Johnson and President Trump,” Reese said on “The Lars Larson Show.” “But right here in Washington D.C. where I’m based, illegals can vote in local elections. So that’s concerning for those voting in local elections. Those matter, too. They get to vote on whose mayor, who gets to represent them. And they do show up in the census, these illegal immigrants.”

“So, I think that’s something that we’re hopefully going to see the GOP on the Hill alongside President Trump kind of aid him on that mission of spreading this message and kind of combating this downplaying we’re seeing from the legacy media and Democrats,” she continued. (RELATED: Sen. Katie Britt Introduces Legislation To Prevent Illegal Immigrants From Voting In Federal Elections)

Instances of illegal immigrants voting in elections haven’t been widely reported, though more cases have recently come to light, Reese added.

“It’s concerning that there are people in Washington D.C. who can do that, who aren’t American citizens who can vote for who’s mayor of Washington D.C., for the mayor of this capital,” she continued, while also pointing to grassroots Republicans’ efforts to end the phenomenon.

Christina Bobb, a former lawyer for Trump, and the Republican National Committee (RNC) have pushed to ensure that all people registering and voting in U.S. elections are American citizens, Reese said.

House Democrats urged members to oppose a Republican-led bill to bar the Washington, D.C., city government from allowing illegal immigrants to vote in local elections. The D.C. Council passed the The D.C. Noncitizen Voting Act in 2022 to allow non-citizens to cast ballots in local elections, which the U.S. Congress has the power to strike down.

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy and Sen. Ted Cruz introduced legislation in January 2023 to block illegal immigrants from casting ballots in D.C.