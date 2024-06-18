He’s Baaaccckkk! Dick Vitale Announces He’s Cancer-Free And Is Returning To ESPN This Fall

Dickie V.!

When college basketball comes back into our lives this fall, it appears that the legendary Dick Vitale will as well.

Almost one year after he received a diagnosis of vocal cord cancer, Dickie V. looks like he will be returning behind a microphone when college hoops gets started up again. He made a prior announcement back in December that he was free of cancer after undergoing radiation treatment for six weeks. Earlier in 2024, the icon (who is now 85 years old) underwent vocal cord surgery for a time span of four hours to boost up the strength of his voice. (RELATED: Big 12 In Talks With Allstate To Do One Of The Stupidest Things Ever In The Name Of Money: REPORT)

After going through his treatments to rid of the cancer and build up the strength of his voice, Vitale recently posted a video on social media with his doctor, Dr. Steven Zeitels, who announced that Dickie V. remains cancer-free and should be ready to go for college basketball this upcoming season working at his ESPN gig.

“The surgery that you had recently to reconstruct your vocal cords went beautifully,” stated Dr. Zeitels while on camera, sitting beside Vitale. “I’m very optimistic in the fall, it’s encouraging that you can get back to work here. I see absolutely no evidence of the cancer whatsoever. So, I think this is a terrific visit and I’m really optimistic that the future is really bright for what you want to do, returning to the court.”

WATCH:

Just completed having a scope of my vocal cords by Dr Zeitels in Boston. He shares his findings . pic.twitter.com/MDh0ligfbu — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 17, 2024

In other words, college basketball is about to be SO LIT this season! LET’S GOOOOOOOO!