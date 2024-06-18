Eddie Murphy Calling It Quits On Stunts

Eddie Murphy reflected on his longstanding career in the entertainment industry and declared he would no longer be doing any sort of stunts.

The famous actor and comedian is returning to his “Beverly Hills Cop” role a full four decades after the original movie premiered, and he said in an interview aired Tuesday that he is all-too-aware of how different it is to shoot scenes these days.

“I did Beverly Hills Cop when I was 21, and I’m 63 now,” he said on the “Today” show June 18.

He joked that it “felt like old man” filming his new Netflix movie, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” and he has decided he’s ready to do things a little differently.

TODAY’s Al Roker sat down with Eddie Murphy to speak about his return as Detective Axel Foley in the fourth installment of the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise, the experience of acting with his real-life daughter in the film and more! pic.twitter.com/v5Se793PfH — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 18, 2024

Murphy has a very specific idea of how he can implement this new change.

“Now, I would rather not do any stunts. We were shooting something and the director said, ‘I want you to come out of this place and run down those steps,'” Murphy recalled. “After we shot and he’s like, ‘Can you come down with more urgency? Faster?’ And I was like, ‘No!'”

He admitted it was no longer realistic to continue approaching scenes in the manner that he did when he was younger.

“I was like, ‘I’m not doing anything action!” he said.

“Don’t call me unless you offer me the same kind of shit you would offer Morgan Freeman,” Murphy said. (RELATED: Multiple People Injured On Set Of Eddie Murphy’s ‘The Pickup’: REPORT)

Murphy has become synonymous with his role in the franchise and is debuting the latest installment, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” on Netflix on July 3.