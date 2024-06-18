Heat Wave Kills Over 300 Egyptians During Hajj Pilgrimage In Saudi Arabia

Heat waves killed at least 323 Egyptian pilgrims during the Hajj Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, CBS News reported Tuesday.

At least 323 Egyptian pilgrims have reportedly succumbed to heat-related illnesses at the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, according to information released by Arab diplomats, CBS News reported. The deaths, mostly attributed to the extreme temperatures in the region, occurred during one of Islam’s most significant rites of passage, which draws millions of believers from around the world.

One diplomat highlighted that all but one of the deaths were due to heat, with a single fatality arising from injuries sustained in a minor crowd crush. These figures were confirmed by reports from a hospital morgue in the Al-Muaisem neighborhood of Mecca, which said the current death toll for the pilgrimage stands at 550, with 577 fatalities reported across various countries according to an AFP tally, CBS News stated.

The increase in fatalities this year, including at least 60 Jordanians — a jump from the earlier reported 41 — has raised concerns about the impact of rising temperatures. A Saudi study indicated a significant increase in temperature in the pilgrimage area, compounding the risks for participants, CBS News reported.

The pilgrimage saw around 1.8 million attendees this year, with the majority coming from outside Saudi Arabia. The event is mandatory for all financially and physically able Muslims at least once in their lives, according to CBS News.