The World’s First Supermodel’ Reveals Her Plastic Surgery Journey

Janice Dickinson, long referred to as the “world’s first supermodel,” admitted to going under the knife when she was just 32 years old and repeating the process without any regrets.

The former supermodel spoke candidly about her plastic surgery journey on the latest episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. The 69-year-old said she doesn’t regret any of the times she underwent cosmetic surgery. Dickinson told fans her first procedure was a “mini facelift” and she is able to mark the moment by referencing who she was dating at the time. “Oh, gosh. I was dating Sylvester Stallone and I was 32,” she said.

The former model went on to explain why she felt it was necessary to go for a plastic surgery procedure at such a young age and she explained she had a particular area she really wanted to work on.

“I noticed I started getting jowls from this bit,” she said, as she touched her jawline.

Dickinson and Stallone famously dated in 1994, while he was still married to Jennifer Flavin. They eventually broke up and got back together, had three daughters together and remain together to this day.

Dickinson recommended surgery to anyone that felt they could use a little nip and tuck, without hesitation.

“It kept me going up until last week when I noticed these [points to upper lip],” she said.

“I did smoke for a bit. Don’t smoke. It’s bad for you,” Dickinson advised. (RELATED: Lisa Rinna Admits To Overdoing It With Facial Fillers)

When asked if there were any particular surgical procedures she regretted and wished she hadn’t gone through with, she emphatically said, “Oh, no!”

The former “America’s Next Top Model” judge has reportedly gotten breast implants, augmentations, and of course, the mini facelift. She has also had a tummy tuck and numerous Botox treatments, according to TooFab.