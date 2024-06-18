Justin Timberlake Reportedly Arrested For DWI

Justin Timberlake was reportedly arrested on DWI-related charges in Sag Harbor, New York, Monday night.

New York City Police confirmed the famous singer and former member of NSYNC band member was arrested on charges related to DWI, but have not released any details surrounding the matter at this time, according to Newsday. The singer, known for hits such as “Mirrors” and “Sexy Back,” is expected to appear in court Tuesday for arraignment, according to a statement issued by a Sag Harbor Justice Official, according to Newsday.

A spokesperson from the police department told the local publication that details surrounding the matter, including the specific charges the star faces, would be announced later Tuesday.

The representative declined to provide additional information about the circumstances leading up to Timberlake’s arrest, but was able to confirm that indeed the person that was taken into police custody was the famous singer and actor.

Timberlake's representatives have not issued a public statement at this time.

The famous singer is slated to perform live at the United Center both Friday and Saturday as part of his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour.” It is not immediately clear if those performances will continue as planned.

This story continues to develop.