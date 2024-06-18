Kevin Costner Reflects On What Fuels His Success After Decades In The Spotlight

Kevin Costner opened up about his 40 years in the entertainment industry, and reflected on his blessings while noting that his challenges helped fuel his success.

The Oscar-winning director and actor spoke about the many twists and turns he experienced along the way, both personally and professionally, and identified key motivators that kept him laser-focused on fueling his success. “I’ve had an incredibly unusual, and for the most part, beautiful life,” Costner said, according to People. He credited his father for instilling a firm work ethic early on in his life.

“My father would never let another man outwork him,” Costner said.

The legendary actor explained that his greatest successes came organically, when he followed his heart and let his passion lead the way, paving the path for his Hollywood career.

“The confidence came when I listened to my heart, right at the very end of college where I thought, ‘I’m not going to be worried about what people think anymore,'” Costner said. He recalled the rush of adrenaline he felt during his first audition, for a part in Rumpelstiltskin.

“There was no guarantee of success, but a huge weight came off my shoulders. I started going into Hollywood every day and I would park my little camper next to a phone booth and kind of sleep in a fetal position. I knew no one,” Costner told People.

Costner went on to see immediate success with “Silverado,” “The Untouchables,” “Bell Durham,” and “Field of Dreams,” and went on to shine in his directorial debut, “Dancing with Wolves.”

The famous actor began scooping up awards, but he said he processed his success differently than others.

“It was a nice moment,” he said.

“Everybody probably processes it differently. [Some people] say, ‘I can do whatever I want now.’ I came out feeling I just have to do better,'” he said, describing his drive.

Costner admitted he has taken some bold risks with his career, and said that even as a child, his imagination always “ran and ran and ran.” according to a video shared by People.

He has remained steadfast in his devotion to his career projects, even in moments of personal struggle, such as his recent divorce from Christine Baumgartner. At the time of his marital breakdown, Costner was in the middle of filming his new Western, “Horizon,” but he refused to let it slip.

“So many things were in motion,” he told People.

“I had this money out there, these movies were committed, 300 or 400 people working on it,” he said, so he pushed through. (RELATED: One Of Music’s Biggest Players Calls It Quits Because Everyone Seems To Hate Him)

“If you’re in a storm and you’re the only one up on deck holding the wheel, and you’re just trying to get the rain and salt water out of your eyes, you couldn’t let go of the wheel. I just haven’t been able to let go of the wheel,” Costner said.

After 3o years, and a personal investment of $38 million, “Horizon” is poised for release.

“What I can say is I’ve had an amazing life. I’ve been bruised, but I’ve had an amazing life and I’m grateful for that,” Costner told People.