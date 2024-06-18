Sparks’ Cameron Brink Carried Off Floor After Scary-Looking Knee Injury

Ouch!

WNBA rookie Cameron Brink had to be carried off the floor Tuesday by Los Angeles Sparks personnel after she took a scary-looking fall that injured her knee.

Brink’s left knee tweak came in the first half of the contest between the Sparks and Connecticut Sun, and at halftime, she was ruled out for the rest of the game. (RELATED: ‘Reek Of Jealousy And Bitterness’: Skip Bayless Goes Off On Angel Reese During ‘Undisputed’)

The injury took place when Brink was driving to the basket, with the Sun’s Brionna Jones defending her.

According to the video, it appears that the left leg of Brink buckled while she was driving. Originally, she attempted to walk off the pain, however, she couldn’t put any weight on her knee. After testing things out, she cried out in obvious pain.

That’s when personnel from the Sparks had to come in, taking the rising star into the locker room from the bench.

WATCH:

Cameron Brink was carried to the locker room after this play. pic.twitter.com/5TptEkw65a — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 18, 2024

Noooo! Not blondie!

And it’s not even just about Cameron Brink being a looker …

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐂 (@cameronbrink22)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐂 (@cameronbrink22)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐂 (@cameronbrink22)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐂 (@cameronbrink22)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐂 (@cameronbrink22)

She’s also won me money with a couple of bets! Needless to say, she’s made me a bit of a fan.

Get well soon, Killa Cam!