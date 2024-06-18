Kitchen Staple Might Get More Expensive After Two American Food Inspectors Held Against Will In Mexico

The United States suspended avocado and mango shipments from the Michoacan region of Mexico, a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) notice obtained by Bloomberg News read.

This suspension was a result of two inspectors being held against their will following a protest over police pay, according to local reports, the outlet reported. A USDA spokesperson told Bloomberg News that the halt would be maintained until further notice pending a review of security and new protections.

The spokesperson reportedly said Mexican exports generally were not halted, adding that only items not inspected would be blocked. They also told the outlet that avocados and mangoes currently being transported would not covered by the halt.

This is the second time in the last two-and-a-half years such shipments from Mexico have been paused due to a security issue, according to Bloomberg News. Shipments were reportedly paused for a week in 2022 due to an event threatening the security of an inspector. (RELATED: Newly Elected Mayor Assassinated In Southern Mexico)

Out of control gang activity and corruption has hampered Mexican authorities’ attempts to maintain law and order in Michoacan, Bloomberg News reported. The region is reportedly Mexico’s largest avocado producer. The continued lack of Mexican control of the region will only result in further delays as time goes on.

This happens amid rising concern in the United States regarding Mexico and the Southern border, further amplifying fears of potential danger.

The slowing of these exports could raise prices for these imported goods as supply from the plentiful region temporarily decreases. This would have consequences for Americans already facing rampant inflation and rising grocery prices.