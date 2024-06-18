‘Mysterious Monolith’ Crops Up In Desert, Authorities Say

A shiny, reflective monolithic object was spotted in a desert in southern Nevada last weekend, Las Vegas police announced.

“We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water … but check this out! Over the weekend, [Las Vegas Search and Rescue] spotted this mysterious monolith near Gass Peak north of the valley,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) posted on Twitter on Monday.

The LVMPD also shared two photographs of the monolith.

Similar sightings have cropped up around the world at various times. (RELATED: Mysterious Monolith Appears In California After Others Disappeared In Utah And Romania)

Craig Muir, a Welsh hiker, happened on one rising atop Hay Bluff, a hill in Wales, Mar. 12. His video, published by Storyful, shows the tall, prismatic, steel object standing on wet-looking earth on the hillside. The monolith “looked like some sort of a UFO,” Muir said, according to Storyful.

A nearly seven-foot tall monolith made entirely of gingerbread appeared in Corona Heights Park in San Francisco Dec. 25, 2020, possibly a homage to another monolith that appeared in Utah a month before, according to Storyful.

The Utah monolith reportedly captured global attention. Utah state wildlife employees discovered it while counting sheep from a helicopter, FOX News reported. The object was “about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying,” pilot Bret Hutchings reportedly said.

Another monolith appeared atop Pine Mountain, Atascadero, California, early Dec. 2022 but was knocked down and replaced with a wooden cross. A metal artist identified as Wade McKenzie reinstalled the monolith alongside his friends and disclosed to Storyful that he and his friends built and erected the monolith inspired by the ones that appeared in Utah as well as Romania in Eastern Europe.

A Storyful video showed people removing yet another Utah monolith-inspired silver object from its place near the Scripps Ranch Marketplace shopping center in San Diego, California, Dec. 8, 2020.

Two monoliths appeared in England at about the same period as the Californian ones: one in the Dartmoor National Park, and another on an Isle of Wight beach.

Similar structures emerged in El Paso, Texas, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, according to Storyful.