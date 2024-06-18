‘It Is Unsafe!’: Chaos Erupts At New York City Council Meeting As Residents Flip Over Migrant Shelter Crime

Chaos erupted between New York City (NYC) residents and City Council member Crystal Hudson during a community meeting while discussing issues with a migrant shelter nearby, video shows.

Video footage posted to Twitter by independent photographer Viral News NYC on Monday shows the hectic clash between the group and Hudson as they both could be heard yelling at each other. The clip opens up with Hudson addressing an issue before briefly touching on a stabbing incident that occurred outside of a Clinton Hill migrant shelter. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Chinese ‘Cyber Police’ Agent Runs Online Network Helping Illegal Immigrants Flood Into US)

“So with that — and I wanted to mention too, there was an incident earlier today. It’s not the first incident. I hope it will be the last, but there was a stabbing that was at the park that —” Hudson said before the residents within the crowd began to shout and shake rattles.

As some began to yell at the councilwoman, a male resident could be seen standing up out of his chair to take what appeared to be a microphone before addressing Hudson directly.

“Crystal, I’m sorry I had to do this. You are avoiding this issue, like you always have. Not here!” the man said. “Is there a universe where the city can safely have 3,200 single men together, can safely have —” he continued before Hudson could be heard cutting him off.

While other residents could be heard shouting “It can’t,” the man stood up on his chair yelling, “It is unsafe! It is unsafe! No, the question —”

During a community meeting in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, NY, discussing the housing of migrant shelters in the area, City Council member Crystal Hudson reported a stabbing that occurred the previous night at the park. Frustrated community members responded, expressing that incidents… pic.twitter.com/735amUUoBH — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) June 17, 2024

Brooklyn residents near the Clinton Hill migrant shelter have begun to vocalize their concerns over the city’s influx of immigrants following the most recent attack that involved a stabbing of a 20-year-old male victim outside the shelter.

On June 6, New York Police Department (NYPD) officials responded to an incident between two men who had a verbal dispute, leading to the stabbing of the 20-year-old victim, according to News 12 Brooklyn. Authorities later arrested 25-year-old Cristian Concepcion, who lived at the shelter, and confirmed the dispute was over a moped, the outlet reported.

Residents have also reported that since the shelter’s opening, which is housing 3,200 migrants, reports of excess trash, loitering, and a surge in homelessness under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway due to the 30-day stay expiration have been occurring, according to Pix 11. Last week, residents held their own press conference as they rallied and vocalized their concerns, advocating that officials decrease the number of migrants allowed to stay and “allocate resources to improve conditions” both on-site and around, the outlet reported.

In early May, Hudson sent an open letter to Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams stating that due to his office’s “persistent passing of the buck to federal and state officials” her office has “worked tirelessly with extremely limited resources to provide support for both” the migrants and residents.