Newt Gingrich Says Biden’s Millions In Fundraising Won’t ‘Overcome Reality’

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Monday on Fox News that President Joe Biden’s “millions” invested in advertising won’t be able to “overcome” the voters’ “reality” of top issues like the economy.

Gingrich appeared on “Hannity” to discuss Democrats’ divide over pushing Biden for reelection following a viral video of former President Barack Obama appearing to help guide the president off a fundraiser stage. Fox host Sean Hannity questioned the former House Speaker on questioning the tight race as he listed top concerns from voters such as inflation, the ongoing border crisis, and crime rates. (RELATED: Congressional Dems Apparently Want To ‘Biden-Proof’ Their Campaigns As President Continues To Tank In Polls)

“I don’t know that it’ll be close. First of, all as I pointed out on your radio show earlier, when the debate’s done next week, whether Biden does well or Biden does badly, the following day people go to the grocery store and his support collapses again. I don’t care how many million dollars Biden raises, his advertising can’t overcome the reality of going to the gas station, not being able to afford to buy a house, not being able to find a good job, learning that immigrants now are getting more jobs than Americans,” Gingrich said.

“All these things fit in and people talk to each other way beyond television and way beyond social media. The conversation’s almost all bad for Joe Biden.”

Over the weekend Biden attended a fundraiser in Los Angeles alongside some of Hollywood’s elite and raised $28 million, according to multiple reports. However, despite Biden’s campaign efforts to push major advertising across key swing states, former President Donald Trump has continued to lead in the battleground areas, according to polls.

According to a May poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College, Trump is predicted to lead the president in a head-to-head race within five of the six key swing states in the 2024 election — Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Over 70% of voters surveyed by the group stated both the country’s economic and political systems need “major changes,” with only 13% believing Biden could bring the changes necessary within a second term, the poll shows.