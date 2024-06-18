NFL Legend Michael Irvin Shares Wife’s Struggle With Early-Onset Alzheimer’s

Dallas Cowboys icon Michael Irvin shared that his wife has been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram published Tuesday.

Irvin revealed to Star-Telegram that his wife, Sandy, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease five to six years ago. His wife now requires round-the-clock care due to difficulties in walking and speaking. Despite the challenges, Irvin made it clear he intends to keep her at home.

“If anyone has earned the right to stay in her house, MY WIFE HAS!!!,” Irvin told the Star-Telegram. “That I shall honor. No matter what it takes.”

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin reveals wife, 58, has early-onset Alzheimer’s https://t.co/454M6vuPVD — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 18, 2024

The couple, who first met during their college days at the University of Miami, have been together for 39 years, celebrating 34 years of marriage, Star-Telegram reported. Irvin’s commitment to his wife’s care highlights a personal struggle behind his public persona. Irvin’s revelation came as he discussed his latest venture, a new restaurant named Playmakers88, inspired by Sandy’s favorite chicken wings from a previous establishment.

The chef from the closed restaurant now cooks at Playmakers88, continuing to serve the wings his wife loves. (RELATED: Michael Irvin Pulled From NFL Network And ESPN’s Super Bowl Coverage After Complaint From Woman)

“When I’m working and she is a very finicky eater,” Irvin shared about managing care from afar, Star-Telegram stated. “And I’m on the road, she would always call me and say ‘baby, I’m hungry.’ I’m literally on the show. In the breaks, I would call and say ‘my wife just called, get her some chicken to the house.’”

The restaurant not only serves as a business endeavor but also a personal tribute, reflecting Irvin’s desire to maintain connections and reciprocate loyalty during tough times.

“The Bible says, if you suffer with me you shall reign with me,” the former NFL star continued. “Those guys were with me in the hard times. Let me step and try to reciprocate that kind of relationship.”

For those seeking more information or support, the national Alzheimer’s Association hotline is available at 1-800-272-3900.