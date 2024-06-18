Prosecutors Allege Alec Baldwin Recklessly Used Gun As A Pointer On Set Of ‘Rust’: REPORT

Prosecutors alleged Alec Baldwin was negligent with firearms on the set of “Rust,” even before the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, TMZ reported.

Baldwin’s trial is set to begin in July, and prosecutors have already filed new legal documents in New Mexico stating they intend to introduce new evidence to back up their claims, according to TMZ. The prosecution claimed that on one occasion during the filming of the movie, Baldwin pointed the gun and fired a blank round toward a crew member while using the them as a line of sight, according to TMZ.

The prosecuting team has more allegations stacked against the television star.

They also alleged Baldwin used to use the gun as a pointer when speaking with and directing crew members on set, TMZ reported. The famous actor and comedian is also reportedly being accused of firing the revolver after filming was over and the director had already called “cut” on the scene.

The allegations continue, with the newly filed court documents claiming that Baldwin filmed several scenes with his finger on the trigger, even when the scene did not include any gun fire, according to TMZ.

Prosecutors alleged they are in possession of evidence that shows Baldwin pushed armorer Hanna Guttierez-Reed to reload weapons, and routinely pressured the crew members to work at a pace that was faster than they were comfortable working at, according to TMZ.

Baldwin is also being accused of texting and Face Timing with his family during moments that he was reportedly supposed to be paying attention to Guttierez-Reed’s firearm training sessions.

The court documents alleged that Baldwin played around while holding the gun and was known to display erratic as well as aggressive behavior while on the set of “Rust,” TMZ reported.

The prosecution alleged that when filming resumed after the fatal shooting, Baldwin insisted he should not have to follow safety recommendations that were laid out with respect to the handling of firearms on set, according to the outlet.

Baldwin reportedly faces one count of involuntary manslaughter in his July trial in New Mexico. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Announces Launch Of His Own Reality Show)

The famous actor has pleaded not guilty to all charges filed against him, the outlet reported.