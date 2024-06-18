‘Could Actually See Her Skull’: Howie Mandel Describes Finding His Wife Lying In A Pool Of Blood

Howie Mandel described the horrifying moment he found his wife, Terry, lying in a pool of blood with her skull exposed after falling in their hotel room.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge spoke about the incident on “Live With Kelly and Mark,” during their June 17 episode. Mandel explained to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that his wife required hospitalization during their trip to Las Vegas in February.

“We Partied. It was too much. And she was tipsy. I did not know that, and in the middle of the night she got up and — I don’t know where she was headed. But she headed into the wall,” Mandel said.

“She fell and hit the wainscoting,” he shared. He went on to say, “She hit that as she went down. She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, then fell on the floor and broke her cheek.”

Mandel asked the talk show crew to show the image of his wife’s injuries. The crowd gasped as they saw the dark purple bruise around Terry’s eye, and the two-inch gash on her forehead.

Mandel admitted he was shocked and panicked by the amount of blood his wife was losing.

“Blood is pooling out and I freaked out. I picked her up, I put her on the bed. There’s blood everywhere,” he said.

“I saw her head, and you could actually see her skull. It opened up. I freaked!” Mandel exclaimed.

He said he quickly called hotel staff to request emergency assistance, but instead of dialing 911, there were 10 security guards in his room within moments, and they proceeded to evaluate the situation.

There was blood all over the room, and soda cans he had used in place of ice to assist his wife were strewn about the room. Mandel said he realized he appeared to be a suspect, given how the scene appeared at first glance.

“It’s a crime scene!” Consuelos quipped.

“If someone was ever beat up in that room, I promise it would be me. I am the most annoying person in the world. My wife is a saint!” Mandel said, after calling Terry the love of his life.

Terry was reportedly very drunk, and continued in that state until the beginnings of her hospital stay and initial treatment. Mandel said she is thankfully doing just fine now.

“She is absolutely perfect. There is not a scar. She’s beautiful,” he said.

Mandel joked, when people asked her what happened, Terry’s response was, “Vegas.”