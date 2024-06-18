‘Fire Your Barber’: Soccer Legend Explains Reason For Insane-Looking Haircut

I, like many, saw soccer legend Landon Donovan’s new look during the UEFA Euro coverage and was confused, to say the least.

After wiping off my screen, checking to make sure my WIFI signal was good and then ultimately thinking it was an issue with FOX’s broadcast, Donovan’s lawn mower job of a haircut was still there!

Landon Donovan would like to explain why he debuted a wild new haircut at the Euro 2024s: https://t.co/WB0YCUdZK4 pic.twitter.com/BhjW57xWWv — OutKick (@Outkick) June 18, 2024

The freaky looking pyramid-like buzzcut area above Donovan’s ear is apparently the result of a hair transplant, according to a post on X from former Los Angeles Galaxy teammate Mike Magee.

Magee’s post shows a text chain between the two soccer players stating that Donovan had a hair transplant done two weeks before he prompted the world to make a meme out of him. (RELATED: Best Hair Growth Products: For Achieving Thickness And Volume)

Apparently, he was told his questionable look wouldn’t show up on camera.

Well, it definitely showed up on camera and I just can’t wrap my head around why someone, especially someone who appears on TV, would do this.

Donovan took to X to defend himself from the world’s jokes, saying he just wanted to get back to the days he had hair.

Thanks for putting me on blast Mo ☠️🤣 Just trying to get back to my glory days pic.twitter.com/lXBZhlqiFx — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) June 18, 2024

There is no shame in going bald! Sometimes the genetics just don’t work out with age and you have to sit yourself down and tell yourself the days of you having a full-head of hair are gone.

Landon Donovan needs to have that conversation with himself so he can save himself from further embarrassment, or just put a hat on, pal.