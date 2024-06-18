Steve Bannon’s Prison Sentence Will Be Served In Facility With Violent Offenders: REPORT

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon will serve his four month sentence at a prison in Danbury, Connecticut, rather than a minimum-security prison camp where many nonviolent offenders are sent, according to CNN.

Bannon, who a judge recently ordered to report to prison by July 1 after being convicted for contempt of Congress, is not eligible for the minimum-security prison due to on ongoing criminal case against him in New York, CNN reported, citing sources familiar. The Danbury facility where Bannon is expected to report has housed violent offenders, including among the male population.

One male inmate at Danbury convicted for child sex abuse and threatening to kill a federal judge was indicted again in June for sending communications threatening to injure a court employee, according to the New Haven Register. (RELATED: There Is Near Zero Historical Precedent For Biden DOJ Getting Steve Bannon Thrown In Jail)

A female inmate formerly incarcerated in Danbury for “murder with a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime” pleaded guilty in June after she assaulted another inmate with a weapon made from two razor blades and a broken pencil, according to a DOJ press release.

A total of 1065 inmates are housed at Danbury FCI, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Roughly one-third of inmates are sex offenders, while under 40 % were convicted on drug-related charges, according to the News Times.

Bannon was convicted in 2022 for ignoring a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Select Committee, and the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld his conviction in May. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Confidant Peter Navarro Describes Life In Prison, Plans For When He’s Free)

Bannon’s attorneys have filed an emergency motion with the D.C. Circuit seeking his release pending appeal, noting before Bannon it “had been 50 years since the government convinced a jury to convict someone for not adequately responding to a congressional subpoena.” His attorneys also stated that they intend to appeal to the Supreme Court, if necessary.

“The government seeks to imprison Mr. Bannon for the four-month period leading up to the November election, when millions of Americans look to him for information on important campaign issues,” his attorneys wrote. “This would also effectively bar Mr. Bannon from serving as a meaningful advisor in the ongoing national campaign.”

Former Trump aide Peter Navarro is currently serving a four month prison sentence in Miami for contempt of Congress, which began in March.

Bannon’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

