US Accounts For 7 Lost POWs, 9 Soldiers Killed In Two Wars

Sixteen U.S. soldiers who died during World War II and the Korean War have been accounted for, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

Seven prisoners of war from WWII were accounted for, according to a series of press releases issued Monday by the DPAA. The servicemen were identified as Sgt. Jack H. Hohlfeld, Corporal Raymond N. DeCloss, Sgt. Sam A. Prince, Tech. Sgt. Charles E. Young Jr, Private Robert W. Cash, Private Jacob Gutterman, and Pfc. Joseph C. Murphy. The newly accounted for service members were among thousands of prisoners taken by Japanese forces in the Philippines, according to CBS News.

The outlet reported that the agency did not respond for comment on how the fallen soldiers were identified, but referenced certain methods the DPAA utilizes in these situations, namely mitochondrial DNA analysis and isotope analysis.

Almost half a million U.S. military personnel died throughout WWII. The National WWII museum states that about 416,800 service members perished during the war. (RELATED: Remains Of 18-Year-Old Medal Of Honor Recipient Returning Home To Georgia After 73 Years)

Most of the soldiers were among those POWs forced into the Bataan Death March, according to the DPAA. “They were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death [March] and then held at the Cabanatuan POW Camp #1. More than 2,500 POWs perished in this camp during the war,” according to the DPAA.

The DPAA also recently accounted for nine fallen servicemen who perished in the Korean War. They were identified as Sgt. Clayton M. Pierce, Corporal William Colby, Sgt. Charles E. Beaty, Corporal Jesse L. Mitchell, Sgt. John P. Ryhter, Corporal Edward J. Smith, Sgt. 1st Class Israel Ramos, Pfc. Charles A. Vorel Jr. and Sgt. Kester B. Hardman, according to the press releases issued Monday.

Three of the soldiers were killed during engagements in the vicinity of the Chosin Reservoir, according to the press releases. Others died in captivity or went missing after other battles. As of earlier this month, 23,613 servicemen across the military branches were killed in action in the Korean War and 4,817 were presumed dead after they were declared missing in action, according to the Defense Casualty Analysis System. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Matt Gaetz Introduces Legislation To Cover Pay For Service Members If Government Shuts Down)

The one country with fallen American military personnel that the DPAA lacks diplomatic ties with is North Korea, CBS reported. Former President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un reached an agreement in 2018 that resulted in the return of 55 boxes of Korean War remains, according to the outlet.