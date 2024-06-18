REPORT: Republican Lawmaker Apologizes For Pouring Water Into Colleague’s Bag For Months

In a bizarre turn of events, a Vermont lawmaker issued an apology on Monday after it was discovered that she had been pouring water into a colleague’s bag for months, according to various reports.

Republican state Rep. Mary Morrissey, 67, had been caught on video pouring water into a tote bag carried by 62-year-old Democratic state Rep. Jim Carroll, according to Boston.com.

“I am truly ashamed of my actions,” she said during a state House session.

Carroll shared multiple pieces of video footage with news outlet Seven Days that showed Morrissey carrying out the prank. One of the clips, captured by a hidden camera, shows Morrissey emptying a plastic cup of water into the bag as it hung on a hook outside of Carroll’s committee room. (RELATED: Arson Suspected After Fire At Senator’s Vermont Office)

Carroll initially denied granting a request for the footage under the state’s Public Records Act. However, he later issued a written statement about the matter, according to Seven Days.

“I have been very reluctant to disclose the video because I believe it will deeply embarrass Representative Morrissey,” the lawmaker explained. “However, it has become clear to me that the media are aware of the details of Representative Morrissey’s behavior, and likely will continue to report on that behavior in the near future.”

Carroll decided to set up the camera after informing his committee chair about his bag getting soaked. After catching Morrissey in the act, he took the footage to state House Speaker Jill Krowinski, who later confronted the GOP lawmaker about her behavior, according to Seven Days.

Morrissey denied responsibility for the stunt but later confessed and apologized to Carroll privately.

“It was a very uncomfortable meeting,” Carroll told the news outlet.

During her apology, Morrissey said she would be “working toward resolution and restoration through our legislative process” and acknowledged that her behavior was “most unbecoming of my position as a representative and as a human being, and is not reflective of my 28 years of service and civility,” according to Boston.com

Carroll indicated that he is willing to work through their differences.

“There’s gonna be some work to be done between the two of us,” he said, according to the outlet. “That first time that we sit down together its gonna be kind of awkward, but we have to start somewhere.”