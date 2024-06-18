Liberal Media Outlet Eats Its Own, And You Absolutely Love To See It

The Washington Post is covering its own scandals. What could go wrong?

It’s bad enough when media hacks wax poetic about their role as the guardians of truth. Sure, man — the guy reporting on Trump’s phallic shortcomings is the real bedrock of democracy. Of course, they’re not objective; their role is to stand as the praetorian guard to their puppet masters in the regime.

But it strains credulity to the breaking point when they maintain the same smug detachment covering themselves.

A whopping 3,000-word investigative report in The Post covers, well, The Post. But it’s no cut-and-dry cover-up. Rather, it shows the stark divisions in the newsroom.

Journos at The Post are mad about the recent shake-up at the top levels of the company. Gasp — too many white men were brought in to right the ship (The Post is hemorrhaging, and I mean hemorrhaging money). So they’ve dug an old phone hacking scandal from 20 years ago to implicate their boss, Post publisher and CEO William Lewis.

If you oppose diversity hires, you must be a terrible person all around. Let the witch trials begin.

Hilariously, Lewis “declined to comment” to his own reporters, and denies any wrongdoing. Perhaps Lewis is starting to understand what it feels like to be on the other side of the Totally Corrupt Fake News Media™.

Don’t shed any tears, though. There’s no good guy here, and certainly no objectivity. This is the corporate left versus the true believers, the earnest wokesters versus the cynical oligarchs, the battle between two oppositional generations of leftism. Let them eat each other.