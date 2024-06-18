Willie Mays Dead At 93

Hall of Famer Willie Mays, known as one of the greatest baseball players of all-time, passed away Tuesday, according to an announcement from the San Francisco Giants. He was 93.

Known as "The Say Hey Kid," Mays' career in professional baseball lasted over four decades, starting in the late 1940s in the Negro Leagues and eventually closing out in 1972 with the New York Mets. In the middle of that span, he was with the New York Giants for a total of 21 years — the Giants later relocated to San Francisco.

Mays‘ playing days are a pure example of an elite five-tool player, dominating at power hitting, contact hitting, speed, fielding and throwing. He had a career stat line of 660 home runs, 525 doubles and 338 stolen bases, with a career triple-slash line of .301/.384/.557. On four occasions, he led the National League in stolen bases, while also leading the NL in home runs four times. To make his career even more remarkable, he only grounded into 45 double-plays in 24 years of service in the major leagues.

It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93. pic.twitter.com/Qk4NySCFZQ — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 19, 2024

Mays is also known for one of the greatest catches in baseball history, if not the greatest:

The greatest catch in baseball history. Rest In Peace Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/mjeygZXJ1B — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) June 19, 2024

“The Say Hey Kid” won the only World Series of his career in 1954, winning with the New York Giants.