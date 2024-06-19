13 Hospitalized, 10 In Critical Condition After House Explosion In Syracuse

A house explosion Tuesday afternoon in Syracuse, New York, left 13 people hospitalized, with 10 in severe or critical condition, ABC News reported.

The incident occurred at a home where first responders encountered a collapsed structure and a strong odor of gas, according to ABC News. Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds reported approximately 50 firefighters responded to the scene. They discovered a car under the debris and multiple victims scattered around the property.

A family of seven residing in the home was hosting another family of six at the time of the explosion, according to Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, ABC News reported. Among the victims, eight children sustained injuries, including two young children, aged 9 months and 2 years, who are currently in critical condition. The other six are in stable condition. Neighbors were instrumental in aiding the victims immediately following the explosion.

Ten people were hospitalized after a house in Syracuse, New York, collapsed Tuesday in a possible gas explosion, officials said. As many as 20 people were believed to have lived in the building, according to the city’s fire chief. https://t.co/JlbfFgUJdg pic.twitter.com/PgRNB6Vgtn — ABC News (@ABC) June 19, 2024

“When our firefighters arrived, we had reports from neighbors who were helping to move people away from the structure to safer areas,” Mond said Wednesday, ABC News reported. “It’s a commendable effort that likely ensured better outcomes for those involved.”

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, with authorities considering a gas-related origin as a primary theory. (RELATED: REPORT: Truck Loaded With Gas Cylinders Sets Off Huge Explosion At Depot, Killing At Least Three And Injuring Hundreds)

“We’re working on the theory that it was potentially natural gas-related,” Monds continued, ABC News reported. “But again, it’s a very methodical, systematic process that involves ruling out any other potential causes.”

National Grid, the utility company, is involved in the investigation and confirmed there were no prior reports of gas leaks at the home. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also joined the inquiry to lend their expertise in handling explosion scenes, according to ABC News.