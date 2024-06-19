19-Year-Old USC Student Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Homeless Man

A 19-year-old University of Southern California (USC) student was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officials in connection to a stabbing of a homeless man Monday evening, authorities confirmed.

LAPD posted a press release online revealing that 19-year-old Ivan Gallegos was arrested by officials and booked for murder following an incident that occurred with a 27-year-old homeless man near the school’s Greek row. Around 8:15 p.m. officials stated that authorities responded to a report of an “assault victim,” later locating the injured unidentified 27-year-old with the Los Angeles Fire Department pronouncing the victim deceased at the scene. (RELATED: Homelessness Surging In Blue City Despite Doling Out Hundreds Of Millions)

“The investigation revealed the victim was injured during a confrontation with three males,” the press release said. “The two other males involved were questioned and released at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation and will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.”

LAPD News: Murder Suspect Arrested pic.twitter.com/7dREIMZ6F7 — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) June 19, 2024

Gallegos reportedly told officers that the homeless man had been allegedly armed with a gun, however, according to law enforcement sources for the Los Angeles Times no gun has been recovered from the location.

“He’s a good kid,” the 19-year-old’s mother told the outlet Tuesday.

LAPD Chief Dominic Choi reportedly told the Los Angeles Police Commission that the 27-year-old victim had been breaking into vehicles near within the area prior to the incident with Gallegos, according to the LA Times. Local residents’ additionally confirmed the hectic commotion within the area as a fraternity member told the outlet that another stabbing in the same location had occurred last year after a homeless man attacked a manger when confronted about stealing a bike.

“The guys back there are pretty aggressive. A lot of homeless live there. There’s been this whole school year serial break-ins, cars and houses,” the fraternity member said. “It’s expected.”

According to March data for the Democratic city, violent crime is up nearly 2.9% compared to the same time last year, with robberies also increasing by 9.5%, according to Fox LA.

While charges have not been brought against Gallegos, he is currently being held on a $2 million bail.