Authorities Reveal ‘9-1-1’ Crew Member Rico Priem’s Cause Of Death

Authorities confirmed that the death of “9-1-1” crew member, Rico Priem, was the result of a heart attack, according to Deadline.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner confirmed Priem suffered from a sudden cardiac dysfunction and had a cardiomegaly (enlarged heart) with left ventricle hypertrophy, according to Deadline. The report classified his death was the result of natural causes.

Priem died in a May 11 accident on the freeway at the age of 66. He had just completed a 14-hour shift working as a gripper on the ABC drama, “9-1-1” and was involved in the accident while driving to his Woodland Hills home from Pomona, according to Deadline.

Priem belonged to IATSE Local 80, and members of the union spoke out after hearing of his death:

“Workers have a reasonable expectation that they can get to work and come home safely. No one should be put in unsafe circumstances while trying to earn a living,” IATSE’s statement reads. (RELATED: ‘Sopranos’ Star Reveals ‘Unexpected’ Death Of Her Mother: REPORT)

He was fondly remembered as a hard working man that had been planning for retirement at the time of his death and was excited to embark on a more relaxed lifestyle with his wife, according to Variety.

It was reported that his vehicle “left the roadway for unknown reasons, went up an embankment and flipped onto its roof,” according to Deadline.

Priem was pronounced dead on scene.

Friends and loved ones remembered him fondly and paid tribute to his memory on social media.

It is not clear if Priem was aware of his medical condition prior to his passing.