Caitlin Clark Nearly Gets Her Head Taken Off (Again!) After Ruthless Swipe From Mystics’ Stefanie Dolson

So much for a special whistle …

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was clearly (and understandably) frustrated Wednesday night, shouting at the referees that a foul should have been called after she was blasted in the head by Washington Mystics center Stefanie Dolson.

The Mystics and Fever squared off at Indiana’s Gainbridge Stadium, with all the attention on Clark like usual. This incident is fresh off the flagrant foul that was called on Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese for also hitting Clark in the head. (RELATED: Sparks’ Cameron Brink Carried Off Floor After Scary-Looking Knee Injury. Team Announces She Tore Her ACL)

At the rim, Clark issued a challenge to Dolson, but the Mystics star attempted to cut her off by swiping her arm that seemingly knocked the former Iowa Hawkeye in the head.

After the play, Clark chirped at officials about a foul being called, but one never was — despite it being incredibly obvious.

WATCH:

Holy hell, a couple of head pops in just a matter of days though?

Here’s the Angel Reese footage if you missed that:

Caitlin Clark is fouled while driving to the basket pic.twitter.com/U9TvoFUoD3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 16, 2024

Where is the WNBA at? Why does it almost seem like they support the violence against Caitlin?

They’ve literally done nothing about it, proving even more that women will hate on other women so much that they’ll let them blatantly get hurt — and not to mention let their brand crumble.

Pathetic showing from the league.