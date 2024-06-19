Migrant Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old Confesses He Recorded The Assault

The Ecuadorian migrant charged with raping a 13-year-old confessed to recording the incident during a court hearing in Queens, New York, New York Post reported.

Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, 25, was arraigned on multiple charges, including rape and kidnapping, following an assault on a 13-year-old girl in Kissena Park. The incident, which occurred June 13, came to light during the hearing where Inga-Landi’s videotaped confession was presented, revealing he recorded the attack after initially feeling nervous, according to the New York Post.

“I was nervous at first, then got comfortable and recorded it,” Inga-Landi admitted in the videotaped statement, the outlet reported.

Inga-Landi remained silent and downcast as prosecutors detailed the allegations against him. Inga-Landi encountered two teenagers in the park and allegedly escalated an assault using a machete-style knife, according to Assistant District Attorney Kasey Esposito, New York Post stated. He allegedly tied the victims with a shoelace, gagged the girl and proceeded to rape her. After the assault, he allegedly stole their phones and discarded them before buying drugs.

“I went to buy drugs, afterwards,” he said, the outlet reported.

The case has drawn attention due to the heinous nature of the crime and Inga-Landi’s background, including a prior order by an immigration judge in 2022 to leave the U.S. after he was deemed an inadmissible alien. His history and the violent nature of the crime led Judge Joanne B. Watters to order him held without bail, citing him as a flight risk, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘No One’s Been Worse Than Him’: Brian Kilmeade Pushes Wes Moore To Condemn Joe Biden’s Border Policy)

DNA evidence linking Inga-Landi to the scene was crucial in the investigation, matching a sample he provided to immigration authorities in 2021, according to the New York Post. Additional details provided by the teenage victims, including a description of a distinctive boar tattoo and dental braces, played a critical role in his identification and subsequent capture by residents, which ended a five-day manhunt.