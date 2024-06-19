‘This Is It’: CNN Guest Describes Biden Amnesty For Spouses As ‘Hail Mary’ To Stop Loss Of Hispanic Votes

A Republican strategist said Wednesday that President Joe Biden was throwing a “Hail Mary” with a proposal allowing illegal immigrants married to American citizens to remain in the country.

Biden announced an executive order on Tuesday that would allow certain illegal immigrants who are married to American citizens to receive work permits, remain in the United States and receive a pathway to legal status. Bryan Lanza, a former campaign aide to former President Donald Trump, expressed doubt that Biden’s effort would help him stem losses of Hispanic voters. (RELATED: CNN Data Guru Details How Biden’s Struggles With Hispanic Voters Could Sink Him In Two Key States)

“He’s underwater with immigration, and he’s losing a lot of ground with Latinos, so it’s a Hail Mary to try to bring them back,” Lanza told “CNN This Morning” guest host Mau Raju. “Because the last three years his economic activities, his economic messages, economic deliveries have been a failure to Latino communities, specifically working-class Latinos and middle-class Latinos, so he needs something, he needs — he needs a Hail Mary, and this is it.”

“I don’t think it’s going to be enough, because I think Latinos have passed judgment on Joe Biden with respect to how he helps them economically, and he doesn’t,” Lanza continued. “He’s failed them for nearly 36 months in tackling inflation. So he doesn’t help them there.”

CNN data reporter Harry Enten described how Biden’s slippage in support with Hispanic voters could secure Arizona and Nevada for Trump during a June 10 segment with CNN News Central host John Berman.

“We’ll see if it works, I don’t think it’s going to work,” Lanza told Raju. “I don’t think offering amnesty to anybody at this particular moment is going to work, especially when the public views Joe Biden as someone who started this immigration fire by reversing 94 executive orders that President Trump put in order. So you know, you can’t have the guy who started the fire come up with a solution to put out the fire. That’s just not — they don’t have the trust, and they’re not going to have the common sense to fix it.”

Border Patrol had 1.6 million encounters with illegal immigrants in fiscal year 2021, 2.2 million in fiscal year 2022 and 2 million in fiscal year 2023, with 1.1 million encounters in fiscal year 2024 to date, United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported.

