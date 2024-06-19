REPORT: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Last Laugh In Battle Against His Wicked Witch Of A Stepmother

Get ’em, Junior!

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wicked witch of a stepmother, Teresa, have been in a battle for years now. But it looks like we finally have a victor, and a justified one at that: Jr.!

After pretty much holding it hostage for nearly 20 years, former Dale Earnhardt Inc. (DEI) owner and widow of the late Dale Earnhardt, Teresa Earnhardt, has released the trademark for the No. 8, finally, to send it into a form of free agency where any team can pick it up — and it looks like we know who that next owner is going to be. (RELATED: PGA Tour Launches Sponsor Exemption For Tiger Woods Due To ‘Exceptional Lifetime Achievement’)

After being tainted by the DEI brand for years after Dale Jr.’s departure from the company, it looks like the number’s trademark is going back to the man himself who made it iconic. And I’m, of course, talking about Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Recently, the 49-year-old applied for the number under the DEJ Holdings umbrella, and next year, is likely to purchase the trademark, according to Sectator Media’s Joey Tartamella.

The #8 Trademark owned by Dale Earnhardt Inc, has officially been cancelled as of 6.15.24 As I’m sure everyone knows now Dale Jr and DEJ HOLDINGS have gone forward with applying for it, and are likely acquiring it in 2025 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/UkLHxuj7MS — Joey Tartamella (@JTartamella94) June 16, 2024

It’s crazy, because this war between Dale Jr. and Teresa has been going on since I was in high school — I graduated in 2009.

So to see it finally get to this point where it’s pretty much done … and with a victory for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Justice has rightfully been served, ladies and gentlemen, and we can officially move on after a long almost 20 years. Truly incredible.