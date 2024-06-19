REPORT: Firerose Accuses Billy Ray Cyrus Of Asking For Divorce One Day Before Scheduled Double Mastectomy

Billy Ray Cyrus’ estranged wife, Firerose, accused the famous singer of abuse, and accused him of filing for divorce just one day before her scheduled double mastectomy.

Firerose accused Cyrus of “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse” in new court documents filed in Tennessee on June 14, according to People. She alleged that Cyrus had agreed to pay for her health insurance while they were married, and promised to take care of payments on any expenses not covered by the insurance policy. She went on to claim her estranged husband announced their divorce one day before her pre-scheduled, preventative surgery, which left her scrambling and concerned for her well-being, according to People.

The court documents stated that Firerose was diagnosed as a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation in early 2020. This diagnosis meant she had an increased likelihood of developing breast cancer. An MRI was conducted in March, after which time the singer’s doctor’s “highly recommended” that she undergo the mastectomy and reconstruction, which was booked for May 24. She said she was “ambushed” with divorce papers May 23.

She alleged that as the surgery date drew closer, things at home turned into “chaos,” and said Cyrus “continuously launched verbal assaults” at her and threatened to kick her out of their home.

Firerose claimed she was walking “on eggshells” around Cyrus, and said she was essentially forced “into an emotional and psychological prison,” according to People.

“When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a ‘selfish f—ing bitch’ and continually alleged that she was using him,” the complaint said.

“With Wife’s major surgery date looming, she was reasonably afraid to leave or seek any type of help because she feared that Husband would interfere with her surgery or her lengthy recovery at home,” it read, according to People.

The court filing went on to say, “Wife relied on Husband’s promises to pay for her surgery, and Husband has now repudiated that promise,” the documents read. “On the day Wife was set to get her surgery, she was instead searching for a place to live and under a significant amount of emotional distress,” according to People.

Firerose also claimed Cyrus suffers from substance abuse issues that make him “unpredictable and volatile.” (RELATED: ‘The Wildness In Myself’ Miley Cyrus Recalls Partying Toward End of ‘Hannah Montana’ Days)

Cyrus cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as the reason for their marital breakdown, and went on to file for an annulment on the grounds of fraud, according to People. Cyrus also applied for a temporary restraining order against Firerose, to prevent her from using his credit cards, according to TMZ.