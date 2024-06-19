Shaq Has Nothing On This: Florida Commit Olivier Rioux Sets New Record For The Tallest Teenager In The World

This dude is ‘7’9″! … 7’9″!!

Olivier Rioux, who is committed to the Florida Gators men’s basketball program, has reached a crazy height of 7’9″, according to the official website of the team. Rioux already holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest teenager on the planet, meaning he’s broken his own record to set a new one.

Originally from Montreal, Canada, Rioux went to high school at IMG Academy (Florida) prior to making a commitment to the Gators. (RELATED: SMU Brings In $159 Million To Their Athletic Program Like It’s Their Glory Days)

At eight years old, Rioux was a whopping 6’1″, hitting 6’11” by the sixth grade, according to UF basketball’s website. He eclipsed the seven-foot mark before going into seventh grade.

Rioux was already listed in the Guinness World Record book as the globe’s tallest teen by the age of 16, coming in at over 7’5″.

Guinness World Record holder for tallest teenager, Olivier Rioux was 6’1″ at eight-years-old 😱 pic.twitter.com/dh5WBGzFJv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 19, 2024

Meet the next College Basketball GIANT: Olivier Rioux. The 7’7″ behemoth is a 4🌟 from IMG Academy committed to Florida for next season. Zach Edey is passing the torch. pic.twitter.com/rmC16AvGSR — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) April 9, 2024

Incoming Florida freshman center Olivier Rioux is listed as 7-foot-9 on the Florida Gators’ website. If accurate, this would make him the tallest college basketball player EVER. Matt Painter is somewhere punching air right now… pic.twitter.com/fgdiWKGxP1 — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) June 19, 2024

At 7’4″, Olivier Rioux 🇨🇦 will be a dominant interior force at Florida throughout his college career. Has slow feet and plays about 10-12 minutes per game. Not unthinkable we’ll see plays as these coming from him in the next few years. pic.twitter.com/RYNqeSVcDj — Ersin Demir (@EDemirNBA) June 6, 2024

7’7″ Olivier Rioux just committed to FLORIDA 🐊 pic.twitter.com/nJYgi5UbtO — Overtime (@overtime) November 9, 2023

Not living that far from Gainesville, you better believe I’m gonna catch a game to see this guy … epic!