Shaq Has Nothing On This: Florida Commit Olivier Rioux Sets New Record For The Tallest Teenager In The World

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 04: A detail of a Nike Basketball with the Florida Gators logo seen after a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on January 04, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
This dude is ‘7’9″! … 7’9″!!

Olivier Rioux, who is committed to the Florida Gators men’s basketball program, has reached a crazy height of 7’9″, according to the official website of the team. Rioux already holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest teenager on the planet, meaning he’s broken his own record to set a new one.

Originally from Montreal, Canada, Rioux went to high school at IMG Academy (Florida) prior to making a commitment to the Gators. (RELATED: SMU Brings In $159 Million To Their Athletic Program Like It’s Their Glory Days)

At eight years old, Rioux was a whopping 6’1″, hitting 6’11” by the sixth grade, according to UF basketball’s website. He eclipsed the seven-foot mark before going into seventh grade.

Rioux was already listed in the Guinness World Record book as the globe’s tallest teen by the age of 16, coming in at over 7’5″.

Not living that far from Gainesville, you better believe I’m gonna catch a game to see this guy … epic!