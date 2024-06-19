‘You Keep Talking About Donald Trump’: Harris Faulkner Shuts Down Dem Who Tries To Avoid Talking About Biden Criticism

Fox News host Harris Faulkner shut down a former Clinton administration official who deflected questions about criticism of President Joe Biden’s character by shifting the focus to former President Donald Trump.

Biden’s reelection campaign has pivoted to attacking Trump’s character, highlighted by the launch of a $50 million ad buy concerning Trump’s May 30 conviction on 34 felony counts of falsification of business records by a Manhattan jury, Axios reported. Faulkner asked former Clinton White House aide Matt Bennett about a Tuesday Washington Examiner op-ed criticizing Biden for attacking Trump’s character after Biden falsely claimed that the truck driver involved in the 1972 accident that killed the then-Senator-elect’s wife and daughter was drunk, checked his watch during a ceremony for servicemembers killed during the withdrawal from Afghanistan and constantly brought up the death of his son Beau when meeting families of those killed. (RELATED: ‘It Was Not True’: Harris Faulkner Corrects Dem Trying To Spin WSJ Report About Biden’s Age)

“People have seen Donald Trump now in public life for seven years, they know who he is,” Bennett claimed. “They know he ran for president the first time running on a racist lie about Barack Obama not being born in the United States, they know he’s accused people falsely of crimes, that he has attacked people for their disabilities. They know he is an adjudicated rapist and a convicted felon. There is no comparison between these two guys.”

WATCH:

pic.twitter.com/Q2RZnOjXl8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 19, 2024

“You know, that’s interesting, I didn’t ask you to compare there, I just wanted you to respond to the Washington Examiner op-ed, which would have required you to talk about your guy,” Faulkner told Bennett. “But you keep talking about Donald Trump, but you are not happy to because you don’t!”

Bennett earlier had tried to discuss Trump’s convictions when pressed about Biden’s low approval numbers, prompting Faulkner to chide him.

“I wish you would actually talk to what he is saying, that’s really where the debate is here,” Faulkner told Bennett. “The conviction didn’t move the needle for Joe Biden. So I don’t know why you would want to go back to that.”

Trump leads Biden by 0.8% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls, with the lead growing to 2.4% when independent candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Green Party candidate Jill Stein are included. A Marist poll released shortly before the May 30 verdict in Trump’s business records trial showed that only 17% would be less likely to vote for Trump if convicted, while 15% said a conviction would make it more likely they would vote for the former President.

CNN data reporter Harry Enten has been stunned on multiple occasions by Biden’s poor polling numbers and struggles to retain support from black and Hispanic voters.

