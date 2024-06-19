REPORT: Indiana Pacers Forward Pascal Siakam To Sign Max Deal With Team

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam plans to sign a four-year maximum deal with the team, sources tell ESPN’s go-to NBA reporter.

The 189.5 million deal was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and will tie Siakam to the franchise through the 2028-2029 season. He is expected to officially sign the deal when NBA free agency begins July 6, according to Wojnarowski.

The Pacers acquired Siakam from the Toronto Raptors in a trade Jan. 17, 2024, and was an integral part of the Pacers’ run to the Eastern Conference Finals, averaging 21.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game during the playoffs. The Pacers were eventually swept by the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics. (RELATED: Jeff Van Gundy Lands Coaching Gig With Clippers)

ESPN Sources: All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam intends to sign a new four-year, $189.5 million maximum contract to return to the Indiana Pacers. Siakam plans to sign deal once league’s free agency moratorium ends on July 6. pic.twitter.com/Klz10dQv9a — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2024

Siakam has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA from 2020 to 2024, averaging over 20 points and seven rebounds per game in each of them. This consistency will continue to help a young, fast Pacers team develop as they look to become a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference.

The two-time All-NBA forward will look to continue the rise of this new iteration of the Pacers alongside superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton when the season kicks off in October.