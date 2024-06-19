REPORT: New Details Emerge In Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Lineman Isaiah Buggs’ Domestic Violence Case

New details emerged Wednesday in the criminal case against Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs.

Buggs is accused of breaking into a home at about 5:00 a.m. Sunday using a tire iron and dragging the mother of his child, Yamya Johnson, down the stairs before fleeing the scene, The Athletic reported Tuesday, citing court documents.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Buggs on Sunday and charged him with second-degree burglary and domestic violence, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Ravens Unveil New ‘Purple Rising’ Alternate Helmets, And They’re A Nice Piece Of Swagoo)

Johnson sustained scratches on her wrist during the incident, according to documents acquired by TMZ.

Buggs, who allegedly fled the scene after Johnson threatened to call the police, was already facing two counts of second-degree animal cruelty after turning himself into police in late May, according to court records and Fox News.

Buggs previously played for the Steelers and Lions before joining the Chiefs during the 2024 offseason, where he was expected to compete for a roster spot.