Justin Timberlake’s Attorney Issues Statement As New Details Of The Star’s DWI Arrest Emerge

Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2022

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Justin Timberlake’s lawyer spoke out after the famous singer was arrested on DWI charges in the Hamptons on Tuesday.

Attorney to the star, Edward Burke Jr., released a statement Wednesday, saying, “[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. We will have a lot to say at the appropriate time,” according to Page Six. Burke Jr. went on to say, “he is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”

The 43-year-old singer was taken into custody just after midnight, Tuesday and charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two other traffic violations, including not stopping at a stop sign and failure to stay in a proper lane of travel.

SAH HARBOR, NY - JUNE 18: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

Timberlake was arraigned and released from custody on his own recognizance, Tuesday morning, and was photographed leaving the Sag Harbor Village Police Department.

A source close to the matter said the former NSYNC star was pulled over by police shortly after having dinner with friends at the American Hotel, where “there were cops stationed outside,” according to Page Six.

Video footage showing Timberlake’s gray 2025 BMW traveling down a quiet street soon emerged and was widely shared on social media.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

The star’s mugshot was released on the internet shortly thereafter.

Reports indicate Timberlake failed a sobriety test and repeatedly refused to take a breathalyzer test, according to Page Six.

The star quickly began trending on social media after reports indicated the arresting officer had no idea he had pulled over a famous artist at the time.

Insiders reported that the officer “was so young that he didn’t even know who the pop star was,” and added that “he didn’t recognize him or his name,” according to Page Six.

Police reportedly noticed Timberlake had “bloodshot and glassy eyes” and emitted “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath during their investigation, according to Page Six.

All reports suggest the arrest was smooth and that Timberlake was cooperative. (RELATED: Jessica Biel Reveals The Reason She And Justin Timberlake Moved Out Of The Spotlight)

“He was a gentleman,” a second source said, “He didn’t show any entitlement at all. He did refuse the tests, but that is his right,” the insider said, according to Page Six.

Timberlake’s next court date has been set for July 26, but he is not required to attend the procedural hearing in person. The famous singer is currently on tour and is scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden on June 25 and 26.