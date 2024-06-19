Kevin Costner Breaks His Silence On Rumored Relationship With Jewel

Kevin Costner set the record straight on his rumored relationship with famous singer, Jewel, who happens to be 19 years his junior.

Costner broke his silence during an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” that aired June 18. Stern asked Costner if he was “in love right now,” to which Costner replied, “no, no, no.” Stern went on to question the famous actor some more, saying that he had heard rumors.

“I know, well that’s what they are,” Costner replied.

The “Yellowstone” actor was photographed enjoying time with Jewel shortly after his divorce from ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, and rumors about their possible relationship have been swirling since then.

“Jewel and I are friends. We’ve never gone out,” Costner said. “She’s special, and I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have.”

Costner went on to compliment Jewel by saying, “she’s special. I mean, she’s beautiful enough to go out with.”

Stern commented on how he had been wondering if the story was true, prompting Costner to explain what really happened.

“We were down at Branson’s island. She has a foundation, which I didn’t know, and she was part of the foundation, and Richard Branson had been asking me for years to come down to Necker Island and so I finally did,” Costner said on the show.

“He’s asked me for ten years to come down there, and I said, ‘I guess I’ll go down.’ I got on a plane with nine people. Jewel was one of them. Emma Watson was on there, and seven other people who weren’t celebrities,” he explained.

“We were the only three celebrities on an island for three days down there, and then we fly back. She was somebody I just had some tremendous conversations with, along with Emma. But what happened, was, you know, the rumor was I went down there on a private plane with her …” Costner said, as he explained how the rumor mill began turning.

Costner put the focus on clearing the air for once and for all and reiterated that his relationship with the famous singer was nothing more than a close friendship.

“I was on with nine people and I don’t want the press to ruin this for us,” Costner said.

He went on to express that Jewel was also aware of the rumored romance and was handling it well.

“I’ve had conversations with her text-wise, and she’s so smart, and she’s been through a lot herself, and so we have a friendship. We don’t have a romance, and we’ve not dated,” he said.

The famous actor didn’t shut the idea down completely, though, and seemed to keep the door open for a potential blossoming from friendship to something more. (RELATED: Kevin Costner Reflects On What Fuels His Success After Decades In The Spotlight)

“She’s beautiful and smart enough for all those things, it just has never happened for us,” Costner said.

“She’s everything you might think, but it just hasn’t happened.”