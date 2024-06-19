Ultra-Liberal City’s Mayor Faces Recall After Massive Crime Wave

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is facing a recall election this November after crime spiked in the city since she took office, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The “Recall Sheng Thao” effort received enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, with the city clerk’s office verifying 40,000 signatures, meeting the 25,000-signature threshold, according to the Chronicle. Crime in Oakland skyrocketed in 2023, when Oakland lacked a police chief for nearly a whole year, with a city-wide crime report showing motor vehicle theft was up 44%, robbery up 38%, violent crime up 21% and overall crime up 17%.

“[Thao] created a public safety crisis by systematically dismantling the Oakland Police Department, leading to the city’s reputation as one of the most dangerous in America,” the recall group alleges. “Lives have been lost, property destroyed, businesses have shut down, and fear and collective trauma are daily occurrences for Oaklanders. We, the concerned citizens, therefore, demand your recall for the sake of our city’s future.” (RELATED: ‘I Can’t Afford To Wait’: Oakland, California Residents Join Gun Club In Droves For Self-Defense As Crime Rises)

Thao fired Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong after he was placed on administrative leave for allegedly mishandling investigations into a hit-and-run involving a police car and a weapons discharge by an officer. The recall group alleges that the termination of Armstrong was unjustified, citing an arbitrator report that exonerated him against claims of misconduct.

Armstrong is now running for city council, citing “embarrassing” conditions in the city.

Thank you for your support, Governor Newsom. Our collaborative work exemplifies good governance in action. With CHP surges, the redeployment of our foot patrols, and our revamped Ceasefire program, we are seeing a decrease in crime across the board in Oakland. While these early… https://t.co/V2ZcnbGQ3Q — Mayor Sheng Thao 盛桃 (@MayorShengThao) June 11, 2024

“Your unjust termination of Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong resulted in a surge of serious and violent crimes,” the recall group said. “You failed to keep your promise to appoint a new police chief or declare a state of emergency. In short, you lack the competency, credibility, judgment and ability to lead what was once a great American city.”

Thao was elected in 2022 with 50.3% of the vote. Thao ran on a progressive platform that included promises to reform the police, end “environmental racism” and keep abortion legal.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is also facing a recall election over her policies. She ran in 2022 on a police reform platform, and she was recently accused of racial discrimination by her ex-spokesperson in a new lawsuit.

Oakland crime in 2024 has seen a dip from last year, according to reports. Violent crime in 2024 is down 7% and overall crime down 34% from 2023, with the largest decrease being in auto burglaries, which are down 59%.

Thao’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.